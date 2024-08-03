Penn State Pommel Horse Sensation Stephen Nedoroscik Wins Bronze — Again

The Penn State alum who hails from Worcester, Massachusetts, nailed another pommel horse routine at Paris 2024, winning his second bronze medal.

Nedoroscik, 25, shot to fame as the USA men's gymnastic team's official "pommel horse specialist," earning the team its first medal in 16 years.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, Nedoroscik racked up 15.300 points on the pommel horse behind two-time world champ Rhys McClenaghan, of Ireland, who won the gold.

