Penn State Grad Found Dead In Los Angeles: Coroner

Elias 'Eli' Crone was found dead of asphyxia caused by hanging at 9:09 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, according to the LA County Coroner's officer.

Eli was born in Wrightsville on June 8, 1998, authorities say. He studied at Lancaster Catholic High School where he played baseball and football, which he previously shared on social media.

He went on to graduate as a member of the class of 2020 at Penn State University, according to social media. He worked at El Serrano restaurant in Lancaster before moving to California, according to his Facebook profile.

He enjoyed music, spending time with friends and family, and rooting for the Phillies, according to social media.

His friend, Tyler Dyment of Lancaster launched a GoFundMe campaign to help his family cover the funeral costs. On the page, he described Eli as follows:

"A brilliant beacon of light that illuminated every room, a kindred spirit, and the epitome of a true friend, brother, & son to all who had the privilege of knowing him.We mourn the loss of a radiant soul whose impact on our lives will forever be treasured. Eli's memory will live on through the love and inspiration he shared with all, and the legacy of positivity and authenticity he leaves behind. As we bid farewell to our dear friend, may we find comfort in knowing that he will forever be in our hearts, guiding us to embrace our true selves and radiate love to those around us, just as he did during his time with us all."

The campaign has raised over $25,000 of a $30,000 goal from 406 donations as of Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Funeral and memorial details were not publicly shared.

The coroner lists this case as "active," as of Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

