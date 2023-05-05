Pedo 'Uncle' Again Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Three Clifton Girls, 11 To 14

For the second time in several years, Raelito Palao of Belleville was convicted this week of sexually assaulting three girls several years ago, when they were between 11 and 14 years old.

Jurors in Paterson had found Palao, now 62, guilty of all counts at his first trial in October 2016. He was subsequently sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Palao appealed the conviction, claiming that he was denied a fair trial for several reasons.

The New Jersey Appellate Division agreed that testimony from an expert witness that was based on a now-discredited theory shouldn't have been allowed. The appeals judges overturned the verdict and returned the case to Paterson.

Palao was again found guilty on Thursday of sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual contact and three counts of child endangerment.

The case began in June 2013, when Palao sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child in Clifton whose father he knew from church.

Hiding in the bathroom, the girl texted a friend: "There's a perv in my house. He's my father's friend. I'm scared."

Although the text was intended to be read by another child only, the girl's father inadvertently discovered it.

Detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit interviewed the girl and several witnesses and learned that there had been two additional victims, authorities said.

The pair claimed that Palao had sexually assaulted them on different occasions at various locations in Clifton between September 2005 and August 2007 and between June 2012 and June 2013, they said. They, like the first victim, are all now in their 20s.

The girl testified that Palao grabbed her breast in a basement during a visit to her family's new home, then entered her bedroom a year later, began tickling her, then touched her private area.

Palao -- who'd belonged to the same church as the victims' family and was regarded as an uncle -- rejected a plea offer and took his chances with trials both the first and second time.

Superior Court Judge Marilyn C. Clark scheduled sentencing for Sept. 5 after Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Simsen secured Thursday's verdicts.

Palao willl have to serve at least 85% of whatever that term is under New Jersey's No Early Release Act, then file as a Megan's Law offender and remain under parole supervision for life.

