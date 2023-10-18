Overcast 50°

SHARE

Pedo File: Senior Who Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Teen In Clifton Gets Seven Years

UPDATE: A 65-year-old Clifton man was sentenced in Superior Court in Paterson to seven years in state prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old juvenile in his care.

Wilfredo Guardia
Wilfredo Guardia Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Wilfredo Guardia was arrested on May 12, 2022, following an investigation by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit along with Clifton police and the county sheriff’s office, that determined the assaults occurred multiple times at a Clifton home.

Rather than risk the possible outcome of a trial, Guardia took a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty to a single count of child endangerment.

In addition to the prison sentence, Guardia will be subject to lifetime parole supervision and Megan’s Law registration under the sentence approved on Tuesday, Oct. 17, by Superior Court Judge Marilyn C. Clark in Paterson.

Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Simsen handled the case for the state.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE