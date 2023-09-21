Pedo File: Ecuadorian National Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teens In Paramus

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit began investigating Edison Pro, who works as a handyman, after being contacted by the state Division of Child Protection & Permanency a month ago.

A joint probe with Paramus police led to various charges of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, the prosecutor said on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Pro was arrested in Paramus on Wednesday and remains held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact the authorities immediately.

