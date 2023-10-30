Overcast 58°

Pedestrian Struck, Road Closed In Ridgewood

A pedestrian was struck and severely injured outside the Ridgewood Public Library late Monday afternoon.

<p>The pedestrian was struck outside the Ridgewood Public Library on North Maple Avenue late Monday afternoon Oct. 30.</p>

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News
Jerry DeMarco
Police found the male victim bleeding from the head near the crosswalk following the crash on North Maple Avenue near the Village Shopping Center shortly before 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

A medical chopper was placed on standby, but the victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The driver of the Volvo S60 remained at the scene.

Village police closed the entire road in that area as they and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit investigated, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has related video is asked to contact Ridgewood police at (201) 652-3900 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office tips at (201) 226-5532

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

