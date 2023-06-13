Pedestrian Killed By Hoboken-Bound Commuter Train From Port J, NJ Transit Confirms

Train #58 left Port J at 9:21 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 11:38 a.m., an agency spokesperson said around noontime June 13.

It struck the pedestrian at 11:13 a.m., he said.

No injuries were reported to the crew or 90 customers on board, the agency said.

Service was temporarily suspended between Clifton and Paterson while NJT police investigated.

Further details were forthcoming.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.