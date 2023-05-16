Pedestrian Hit By Tractor-Trailer On Route 17

It was shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, when Hasbrouck Heights police responded to the incident at their border, Lt. John Behr said.

They found the pedestrian alert and conscious in a passenger vehicle that was pulled over on the shoulder, the lieutenant said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene, Behr said, adding that no summonses were issued.

The highway was temporarily closed so the pedestrian could be tended to, witnesses could be interviewed and the scene cleared.

The pedestrian was brought to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that responders said didn't appear life-threatening.

