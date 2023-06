The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was struck by a North Jersey Coast Line train just before stopping in Spring Lake around 3 a.m. Sunday, June 4, NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba said.

None of the eight people on board train No. 4795 were injured.

The train had departed Long Branch at 2:42 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Bay Head at 3:22 a.m.

