Pedestrian Airlifted, Driver Charged In Park Ridge DWI Crash

The 30-year-old New York woman was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center after she was struck by a Ram pickup truck at the Marriott Park Ridge on Brae Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, June 8, they said.

Responders established the landing zone for the Tri-Boro First Aid Squad at nearby West Ridge Elementary School. There was no update yet on the victim's condition on Monday, they said.

Meanwhile, records show that Mark D. Carroll, 65, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

In addition to DWI assault by auto, Carroll -- who lives in the East New York State hamlet of Oak Hill within the town of Dunham -- is charged with reckless and careless driving, among other offenses.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case, assisted by Park Ridge police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

