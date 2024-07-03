Pavement Heave Causes Major Traffic Jam On Garden State Parkway

A pavement heave was found on the southbound side near milepost 82.7, the parkway said on Twitter at 5:47 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2. Emergency repairs forced the right lane to close, causing significant delays during a busy Fourth of July holiday travel week.

Heaves can happen when moisture underneath pavement expands during hot weather, especially when temperatures are above 90 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

"These buckling roadways can be very dangerous for drivers and can cause cars to go airborne for a few feet, as well as crash," AccuWeather's Andy Kalmowitz wrote.

The Ocean County Sheriff posted on Facebook, warning drivers to expect long delays south of the Toms River Toll Plaza. Crews spent several hours repairing the parkway.

Some drivers reported heavy traffic as far away as Brick Township.

"We saw a van bottom out on the raised road [and] he lost a tire," one Facebook commenter wrote. "It was a large speed bump that took you by surprise. Dangerous if you didn't slow down."

"[That] dip in the road has been there for a long time," one person commented. "I guess it’s getting worse."

The state Department of Transportation traffic cameras on the parkway showed no delays or backups in Toms River during the 8 a.m. hour on Wednesday, July 3.

