Paul Travelho, USPS Worker From Bergen County, Dies At 41

Travelho spent 23 years working as a coordinator for UPS in Secaucus, his obituary reads. He is survived by his parents, Dulce and Aderito, his son, Aiden, his brother, John, and other relatives and friends, according to his obituary.

His funeral will be held on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church in Garfield and he will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook, his obituary reads.

"You are so loved I hope you know that," wrote someone on his tribute wall. "There was always a smile on your face and you loved to make people laugh.

"And you did. You lit up our lives. I am so proud of the young man that you became. I will miss you so much, but I know that I will see you again one day and we will laugh again together. Until then, I will cherish every moment I had with you in my heart. I love you so much."

