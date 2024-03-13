Fair 63°

SHARE

Paterson Woman Steals Sex Toy From Essex Adult Emporium: Fairfield PD

A Paterson woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting after she took clothing and a sex toy from Essex Adult Emporium on Friday, March 8, authorities said.

Essex Adult Emporium

Essex Adult Emporium

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 2:10 p.m., Rose Torres-Rice entered the store, selected several pieces of item and the toy and placed them counter, Fairfield police said. 

She then asked to use the dressing room, but as she was being escorted there, she returned the counter, took the items and left the store, police said. Torres-Rice took $225.24 worth of items from the store.

Torres-Rice, who was wearing a red-hood sweatshirt, was spotted at the Red Roof Inn and was placed under arrest, police said. She was transported to the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE