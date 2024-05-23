Paterson Trio Caught Driving Car Stolen From Washington State In Fairfield: Police

At 3:50 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle entering town, Fairfield police said in a release. The vehicle, a yellow box truck with an Indiana license plate, had been stolen out of the State of Washington, police said.

Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of a La Quinta Hotel on Two Bridges Road, police said. The vehicle was unoccupied but police located Amer Mousa, 23, Laith Husain, 25 and Jalal Khalaifah, 24 inside the hotel lobby, officers said. The trio had been in the vehicle when it arrived at the hotel and they were placed under arrest, police said.

The three were charged with receiving stolen property and transported to the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance, police said.

