Paterson Sex Assault Suspect Arrested 1 Year Later, Ordered Held Pending Trial, Prosecutor Says

A woman reported the alleged incident on June 17, 2023, saying she was sexually assaulted near 10th Avenue and East 26th Street the day prior, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Keshawn Harley was charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, and was arrested exactly one year later near Park Avenue and East 22nd Street, Valdes said. He was also issued a disorderly persons offense of simple assault, Valdes said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion for pretrial detention which will be heard before the Superior Court Judge Barbara J. Buono Stanton on Tuesday, June 25.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding Harley to contact its tip line at 1-877-370- PCPO.

