Alberto Sanabria was indicted on on one count of third-degree terroristic threats, one count of fourth-degree cyber harassment, and one count of fourth degree stalking, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Police did not release details in Sanabria's arrest.

Sanabria was released on a summons and is expected to appear before Superior Court Judge Barbara Buono Stanton on Aug. 19.

