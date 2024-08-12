Paterson Man's Co-Defendant Sentenced In Jersey Shore Armed Robbery, Prosecutors Say

Marc Manfredonia, 33, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 9 to 10 years in state prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Monday, Aug. 12. He previously pleaded guilty to robbery on Monday, June 17.

Little Egg Harbor police responded to a shooting report at a home on East Hudson Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, and officers found a 36-year-old man with four gunshot wounds. He was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, and released from the Pomona hospital.

Investigators said Manfredonia and 36-year-old Christopher Miller of Paterson visited with the victim at the East Hudson Drive home where the two men were staying. The victim knew Manfredonia and Miller.

Manfredonia and Miller forced the victim out of the home and demanded money from him. Miller pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he didn't send him money on a mobile cash app.

The victim sent the men money on the app but the two demanded more from him. The victim refused to pay them again and Miller fired four shots, hitting the victim in the leg, groin, and ear.

Manfredonia and Miller continued to assault the victim until they went back inside the home. The victim ran into another nearby home and called the police.

Police arrested Manfredonia and Miller at the home. They were brought to the Ocean County Jail and released on bail.

According to the state Department of Corrections records, Manfredonia was convicted on a second-degree weapons charge in Passaic County on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He has been held in state prison since Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Miller was charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. His charges remained pending as of press time.

For his sentence in the Little Egg Harbor robbery, Manfredonia must serve at least eight-and-a-half years in prison before he's eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

