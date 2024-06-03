Paterson Man, 44, Gunned Down On City Street

Twahee Howard was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds within minutes of arriving at the emergency room of St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle around 9 p.m. June 2, authorities said.

He'd been shot in the area of Chadwick and Weiss streets moments earlier, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified.

“Twahee Howard was a good man and didn’t deserve to be killed like that,” his friend, Lena Torres, wrote.

Arrangements hadn’t yet been finalized.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.