Paterson Gunman Shoots Victim Who Denied Him More Money 4 Times: Prosecutor

Christopher Miller, 36, of Paterson, and Marc Manfredonia, 32, of Little Egg Harbor, were met at an East Hudson Drive home by a 36-year-old man around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

There, they physically forced the victim out of the home and demanded money from him, said Billhimer alongside Little Egg Harbor Township Chief of Police James Hawkins.

Miller pulled out a handgun, and told the victim he would shoot him if he did not transfer money through a mobile cash application, police said. The victim effectuated two transactions to Miller and Manfredonia through the cash application, but that wasn't enough for Miller and Manfredonia, who demanded more money from the victim, the prosecutor said.

The victim refused and a physical altercation ensued. Miller then fired four gunshots, striking the victim in the leg, groin and ear, according to Billhimer. Manfredonia and Miller continued to physically assault the victim before retreating inside the home, police said. The victim ran to a nearby home and called the police.

The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, for treatment of his injuries. He is was listed in stable condition as of press time.

Miller and Manfredonia were arrested without incident and transported to the Ocean County Jail, on charges of attempted murder and robbery.

