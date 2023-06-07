Passionate North Jersey Agriculturalist Dawn Granja Dies After Courageous Leukemia Battle, 42

Born in Woodstock, VA, Dawn lived in Bridgewater for the last 40 years, her obituary says.

She graduated from Bridgewater Raritan High School in 1999 before furthering her studies at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

Dawn held a number of influential positions throughout the course of her life; she was the head of Agricultural Education at Jordan Doyle Farm in Readington, her obituary says.

Dawn also worked for the farm’s commercial snow removal division and was known for her love of running tractors and bailing hay.

“She was passionate about her career as she loved facilitating tours for schools and educating youth on farming,” reads her obituary. “Her co-workers were like family to her.”

Dawn also took initiative as an active member of Somerset County 4H until age 19 and volunteered for 21 years. Meanwhile, she co-led the Somerset County 4H Sheepfold Club with her mother and served on the NJ Sheep Breeders Association.

For Dawn, family and family went hand-in-hand.

“Dawn loved the outdoors,” reads her obituary, which continues:

“She enjoyed going to the shore, camping and spending time with her children on the family farm in Readington. She also loved taking her daughter, Emily, to compete in horse shows.”

In addition to her daughter, Dawn is survived by another loving child, Richard Granja; her caring parents, Ronald William and Catherine Brarens Christy; two brothers, Ron Christy Jr. and his wife Ashley and Douglas Christy; her niece and Goddaughter, Riley Christy; maternal grandmother, Barbara Verhage; paternal grandmother, Margery Christy; Ricardo Granja, and many more.

Meanwhile, more than $21,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched in January stating that Dawn had been undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The fundraiser was still accepting donations as of Wednesday, June 7.

“Dawn fought a courageous battle again Leukemia,” reads a campaign update posted on the day of Dawn’s passing. “She was surrounded by her loving family who held her hands until the very end.”

Tributes poured in on social media following Dawn’s tragic passing as well:

“Everyone who knew her was her friend,” Suzie Llama Philip penned in a touching tribute. “She was one of the most giving and selfless people I have ever known. Even faced with the fight with a deadly disease, she always stayed positive and hopeful…She shared incredible knowledge of animals with everyone and never expected anything in return.”

Dawn’s memorial was scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Donations were also being made to the Dawn Christy Memorial Fund via Venmo @DawnChristyMemorialFund.

“We want to thank everyone with the tremendous amount of support you have given over this last year,” reads the update. “Your generosity and thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Dawn Marie Christy Granja.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.