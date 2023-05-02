Woman Voted Off NJ Flight, 2 Others Removed In Viral TikTok Videos

A series of TikTok videos with more than 4 million views total appear to show a passenger being kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight from Trenton-Mercer Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Witnesses tell Daily Voice it all started at the gate in New Jersey around 4:40 p.m. Monday, May 1, when a family's request to have their seats moved was declined. They proceeded to argue with a flight attendant, the witness said.

Eventually, two other passengers were removed: One threw money and the other flipped the bird. In total, three passengers were removed from the flight, a source tells Daily Voice, and the flight was an hour late in its departure.

Frontier did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Tuesday evening, May 2.

In the first video, a woman is shown, apparently irate that they've been kicked off the plane and culminates with a man throwing money at the offending woman. According to the TikTok video, they were arguing with flight attendants over a seat.

In the second video, passengers continue to bicker with each other, with one man ranting about American culture.

In the third video, the man ranting about American culture decides to play Survivor: Trenton Airport and calls for a vote on whether the offending woman should be voted off the airplane. It is unclear what started the tiff between the two or what led to people voting her off.

Many passengers raise their hands and the video then shows a woman removed from the flight, apparently dumbfounded to what happened.

"You want to be a dick to people, we gonna be a dick back," said a man, who apparently initiated the vote, said.

As she was leaving, the woman calls the man who initiated the vote, a fucking asshole.

