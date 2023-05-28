Passaic Sheriff's Deputies Seize Pound Of Pure Coke, Ghost Gun, More

Victor M. Miranda, 48, ran a drug mill from his Newark Pompton Turnpike apartment while running coke with his car, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Working with Little Falls police, the sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics detectives followed Miranda from his home to Paterson, where he sold cocaine to a local resident on Thursday, May 25, the sheriff said.

That man, Ramon Rivera, 53, was arrested moments later, he said.

Warranted searches of Miranda’s apartment and vehicle followed, Berdnik said.

Along with the cocaine, detectives found a hydraulic press machine and various other preparation and packaging materials, he said.

Miranda remained held in the Bergen County Jail this weekend on drug- and weapons-related charges, records show.

