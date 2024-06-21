Passaic Man Sent Child Porn To Undercover Detective, Prosecutors Say

Joseph Velazquez, 25, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (distribution of child sexual abuse materials) and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child sexual abuse materials). Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced the charges in a news release on Friday, June 21.

An undercover detective from the county prosecutor's office was monitoring a group chat on the messenger app Kik in February. Someone with the username "blazeitupp1" contacted the detective and sent child porn.

Investigators said Velazquez was the person posting as "blazeitupp1". He also "repeatedly expressed interest in having a sexual encounter with a fictitious child."

Members of the prosecutor's offices in Monmouth and Passaic counties executed a search warrant on Velazquez's home. Investigators found child porn materials and Velazquez was arrested.

Jail records said Velazquez was booked at the Monmouth County Superior Court on Friday, June 14. He was held there to await a detention hearing on Monday, June 24.

Anyone with information about Velazquez’s activities should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

