Passaic Ex-Con Hits Criminal Trifecta In Clifton Stop

Brian Deleon, 24, was driving a stolen 2020 Lexus wagon and carrying a defaced handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets when Clifton police stopped him on Sunday, June 3, Detective Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Items used to sell drugs were spotted in the vehicle, leading to a search that found Deleon carrying the weapon, the lieutenant said.

Deleon remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with possessing a defaced handgun, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of hollow-point bullets, among other offenses.

Charges related to the terms of his parole are likely to follow.

