Passaic Driver, 25, Seen On Video Fleeing Scene Where 3 Were Seriously Injured: Cops

A 25-year-old pickup truck driver from Passaic was captured on camera erratically leaving the scene of a crash in Hudson County where authorities said he struck two pedestrians and a vehicle, leaving three victims seriously injured.

HudPost shared video footage from the scene showing Luis Tubac-Socoy's truck erratically reversing then driving away.

 Photo Credit: HudPost
Cecilia Levine
Luis Tubac-Socoy was behind the wheel of a Ford F350 when he struck a Honda CRV around 9:50 p.m. along Port Imperial Boulevard Friday, July 5, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

After striking the Honda, Tubac-Socoy struck two pedestrians as he fled the scene, according to Suarez. Both pedestrians, a 78-year-old North Bergen woman and a 70-year-old Florida man, were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with serious injuries.

A passenger of the Honda, an 80-year-old North Bergen woman, was also hospitalized with serious injuries, while four other occupants of the Honda suffered minor injuries, the prosecutor said.

HudPost shared video footage from the scene, allegedly showing Tubac-Socoy's truck erratically reversing then driving away.

Tubac-Socoy was arrested by police in Weehawken and charged with three counts of assault by auto, two counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault, police said. He was also issued multiple motor vehicle summonses.

