Passaic County Rallies Around Softball Player Battling Cancer

Stokes, a Totowa resident, was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July. She has undergone two surgeries and begun chemotherapy. Stokes' father, Nicholas, is a physical education teacher and coach.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses. As of Monday, August 14, more than $14,300 has been raised.

The standout softball player is known as being the first one on the field, always doing anything to help out.

Stokes is "always smiling while working her hardest," Sarah Mulroony, who organized the fundraiser, said. "She is sorely missed by her coaches, teammates, and all who know her."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

