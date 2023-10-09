Passaic County Health Department Worker Hospitalized After Ridgewood Crash

The worker had just visited a patient at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood when the crash occurred Sunday night, her brother said.

The Chevy Blazer was headed eastbound on Linwood Avenue when it was rammed by a Jeep Wrangler headed south on Walthery Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The collision sent the county vehicle crashing head-on into a utility pole.

Witnesses said the Jeep driver blew a stop sign, but that couldn't immediately be confirmed by police.

Ridgewood firefighters used a battery-operated hydraulic rescue tool to extricate the victim, whose injuries didn't appear life-threatening.

She was taken to Valley.

All Points Towing removed the SUV on a flatbed.

The Jeep had minimal damage.

An investigation by Ridgewood police was continuing.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.