Parking Attendant From Wood-Ridge Busted On Child Porn Charges

Galo Fernandez was taken into custody by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit and borough police during a raid of his apartment in a two-family home on Wood Ridge Street just off Moonachie Avenue near southbound Route 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

An investigation that records show began in January found that Fernandez “used the Internet to view, download, possess, distribute, and share items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Fernandez remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor said.

Musella thanked Wood-Ridge police, as well as their colleagues from Paramus, Washington Township, and Hasbrouck Heights who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

