Parked Car Struck By One DWI Motorist, Sedan Driven On Rim By Another: South Hackensack PD

Luis Negron Jr., 42, of Plainfield was arrested by Officer Chris Locarno after he failed a field sobriety test following a stop on South Main Street assisted by Lodi police shortly after midnight Sunday, April 30, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

Negron’s Nissan Maxima was temporarily impounded and he was released to a responsible adult under John’s Law.

Just about two hours later, Silvio Llangari-Inga, 36, Lodi, was taken into custody by Officer Skyler Baker when he, too, refused a field test after his Toyota Highlander hit a parked car on South Main Street, Donatello said.

No injuries were reported.

It was around 11:30 a.m. when Officer Chris Kosciolek spotted Jaffery Ahmed, 26, Bayonne behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry riding on a rim on East Wesley Street, the sergeant said.

Ahmed was charged with DWI and careless driving, among other offenses, he said.

Ahmed and Llangari-Inga, like Negron, were released to responsible adults pending court hearings.

