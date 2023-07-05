Parent's Worst Nightmare: Car Thief Steals Vehicle With NJ Child Still Inside, Reports Say

The Irvington family's black Mercedes was stolen on Elmwood Avenue — their 7-year-old child inside, abc7 and CBS News report.

The father had put his son, who was diagnosed with autism, in the vehicle when another man jumped behind the wheel and drove off, the outlet said citing police.

The car was found several blocks away with the child inside and unharmed, according to reports.

A suspect remains at large, according to reports. Irvington Police did not respond to Daily Voice's request for information.

