Search For Missing Mother Approaches 24-Hour Mark In Paramus, Police Provide Update

Heather M. Mashini was last see around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, police said.

Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said officers thoroughly searched the local mother's home and known "hangouts."

They've checked local hospitals, shelters, and other relevant locations for any recent admissions or sightings, and detectives have interviewed several people who were in close contact with Mashini, Guidetti said.

"Each provided valuable insights into the person’s recent activities and state of mind," the chief said. "Despite their cooperation, no concrete leads emerged that would indicate Heather’s. We will continue to monitor any new leads or information that may arise and will provide updates as necessary."

Mashini was last seen wearing black yoga pants with a sleeveless top in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee D17LMT.

She had not been found as of noon on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact Paramus PD at (201) 262-3400.

