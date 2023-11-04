Fair 58°

Paramus Resident Rescues Elderly Neighbor From House Fire

A Paramus home was filling with smoke when a kind and courageous resident rescued an elderly neighbor.

<p>386 Willard Road, Paramus</p>

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
The Nov. 4 afternoon blaze apparently ignited in a microwave of the Willard Road home near Midland Avenue.

It then spread to kitchen cabinets and eventually into the attic.

Firefighters opened the roof and doused the blaze as Paramus EMS members wrapped the senior resident in blankets while tending to him on the front lawn of a neighbor's home.

Oradell firefighters assisted their Paramus colleagues.

Borough police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

