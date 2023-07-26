A Few Clouds 84°

Paramus PD: Car Burglary Couple Swiped $50K In Jewelry, $28,000 In Cash In Only One Day

An out-of-state couple who targeted parked cars in and around Paramus stole $28,000 in cash, $50,000 worth of jewelry and $3,000 worth of clothing in one day, authorities said.

Larry Williams, Adrianne Acevedo
Larry Williams, Adrianne Acevedo Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD
Area police were on alert after the enormous haul the day before when Paramus Officer Justin Sicari spotted a blue Nissan Rogue with Florida plates parked at the Garden State Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Sicari and Officer Nicholas Perna watched and waited, and eventually saw the couple enter the Rogue and drive off, the chief said.

Then they stopped them.

Detective Lt. Michael Cebulski led an investigation that tied the driver, Larry Williams, 30, of Antioch, CA and Adrianne Acevedo, 27, of Phoenix, AZ to the thefts, Guidetti said.

Both remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail on 25 counts each of burglary, theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.

