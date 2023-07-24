Paramus Motorcyclist Struck Near Home Remains Critical, Driver Charged With DWI Assault

Cody Cleary, 28, was rear-ended on Farview Drive -- practically around the corner from his famiy's home -- around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 23.

Cleary -- whose brother, Michael, is a Paramus police officer -- was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.

He remained in critical condition on life support, emergency responders said on Monday.

Arrested was Jose Santos, 45. He remained held in Bergen County Jail on Monday, charged with assault by auto while intoxicated.

Those charges were expected to be upgraded.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to announce the arrest sometime Monday afternoon.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.