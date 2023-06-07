Paramus Mall Shoplifting Becomes Robbery When Female Employee Is Thrown To Floor

Jimmy Sattan, 31, of Jersey City was chased down and captured by Paramus Police Officer Michael Mordaga in the Garden State Plaza parking lot moments after the 8 p.m. robbery on June 5, Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

Sattan was leaving the store with $1,148 worth of hidden Fendi sweat pants, sweatshirts and jeans when the employee tried stopping him, the chief said.

Mordaga, who was on patrol outside the store, saw Sattan running through the parking lot and chased him down, Guidetti said.

Sattan remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with robbery, resisting arrest and possession of both stolen property and fake identification.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.