Paradise Turns Nightmare For NJ Woman Brutally Attacked In Turks And Caicos

"What seemed like a place of paradise on my last day turned into a complete nightmare," wrote Sue Ramos on a GoFundMe set up for her recovery.

The Jersey City mom was at a bar and looking for a ride back to her hotel on March 10, according to the campaign and a report by abc7.

There were no taxis available and the island does not have Ubers, but one of the bartenders' friends said he was a taxi driver, and offered to bring her back.

"Everyone knew him at the establishment nor interjected when he said he drove a taxi so I believed him," Ramos writes. "And with no way of getting back to the hotel and since he said he did taxi I went."

Somewhere along the way, the man she identified as Davidson Martin attacked her violently, unprovoked, she said.

"I fought for my life and managed to run to the road and flag a car down and these angels took me to the hospital," Ramos said. "But I was hurt badly."

According to the island's police force, 29-year-old Davidson was charged on March 13 with Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm.

"The charge was laid following an investigation into the report of a 48-year-old female who arrived at a medical facility on Sunday, March 10, 2024," police said. "Based on the information received and interviews conducted, Mr Martin is alleged to have attacked the female victim."

Ramos lost vision in her left eye and serious damage to the left side of her face, according to the GoFundMe and abc7.

"I cannot work or provide for myself as I am dealing with the damage to my face and body," Ramos said. "That require extensive medical treatment/ attention."

Eventually, she'll have to travel back to the island to face "this monster" for trial.

Ramos says police are not saying that the victim of the attack was a tourist, which is why she is hoping to warn other vacationers.

"Be careful where you travel to because paradise can turn into a nightmare for anyone but especially a woman and tourists," she writes on the campaign.

Click here to donate and here for more from abc7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.