Panic Attack: Clifton Thief Snatches Running SUV With Dog Inside

"Chico" was in the red Honda Pilot that was left running -- and quickly taken from -- outside the J&J Mini Market at the corner of Ackerman Avenue at Harrison Place shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The thief apparently discovered the French bulldog sharing the ride and quickly bailed out after reaching Paterson.

A safe and sound Chico was returned to his anxious owner a short time later, Bracken said.

Police are investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.