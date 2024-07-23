Disturbing New Details Released In Arrest Palisades Park Police Officer

Chun, 42, of South Hackensack, was arrested Monday, July 22 on a slew of charges stemming from multiple assaults on a woman in Hasbrouck Heights between 2019 and 2023, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice says that Chun choked the woman on Nov. 25, 2021; tried punching the woman in December 2022, and then again while she was holding a child, and tried pushing and picking up a couch while the victim was laying on it; and ripped out a kitchen faucet and threw the hose at the victim while she was holding an infant.

Chun also told the victim, "I'm going to throw this f—ing kid at you," during an argument while aggressively running down the stairs during an argument, police papers say.

In April 2023, Chun allegedly bashed the victim's head on the ground, the affidavit says. That same day, he threw a table down a set of stairs and it landed near a child, the affidavit says.

Chun was arrested Monday, July 22 and charged with five counts of second-degree aggravated assault, one count of second- degree aggravated assault,one count of third-degree aggravated assault, one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault, seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of third-degree terroristic threats, one count of third-degree terroristic threats, and one count of criminal mischief, a disorderly persons offense.

Chun was remanded to the Bergen County Jail for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

According to NorthJersey.com, Chun was placed on administrative leave last August after being charged with simple assault. He later filed a lawsuit against Palisades Park and its police chief alleging retalitation.

