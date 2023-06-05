Pair Of Paterson Shooting Victims Show Up Elsewhere

A 20-year-old city resident turned up at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after he was shot in the area of 11th Avenue and East 23rd Street shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

Paterson police responded to another call of a gunshot victim shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

Clifton police alerted them to a 28-year-old Harrison man who was seeking treatment after being shot at the corner of Main Street and Memorial Drive, Valdes and Abbassi said.

The victim was immediately taken to St. Joe’s, they said.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

