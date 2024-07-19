Pair Convicted In Worldwide Ransomware Attacks, Victimizing NJ Residents: Feds

LockBit was described as "one of the most destructive ransomware groups in the world," by U.S. Justice Department officials.

Ruslan Magomedeovic Astamirov, 21, a Russian national from the Chechen Republic and Mikhail Vasiliev, 34, from Bradford, Ontario, a dual citizen in Canada and Russia, pleaded guilty to participating in the LockBit ransomware group that targeted critical infrastructure, schools, small, businesses, hospitals, non-profit organizations, police departments, municipalities and multinational corporations as well as individuals, the U.S. Justice Department said in a press statement.

“Astamirov and Vasiliev thought that they could deploy LockBit from the shadows, wreaking havoc and pocketing massive ransom payments from their victims, without consequence,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

“They were wrong. We, in New Jersey, along with our domestic and international law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to hold LockBit’s members and other cybercriminals accountable, disrupt and dismantle their operations, and put a spotlight on them as wanted criminals – no matter where they hide.”

Between January 2020 and February of this year, LockBit grew into what was, at times, the most prolific ransomware group in the world, federal officials said.

LockBit attacked more than 2,500 victims in at least 120 countries, including 1,800 victims in the United States.

Federal officials said Lockbit caused more than $500 million in ransom payments with billions more in estimated losses due to lost revenue and expenses in responding to being locked out of digital systems.

Once the computer system was infected with the LockBit ransomware, the attackers would demand large sums of money in exchange for unlocking the encrypted data and deleting stolen data, federal authorities said. Victims who failed to pay the ransom would have their computer systems permanently encrypted and stolen data published on a public website under LockBit's control, they said.

“Today’s convictions reflect the latest returns on the Department’s investment in disrupting ransomware threats, prioritizing victims, and holding cybercriminals accountable,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. "Today’s actions serve as a warning to ransomware actors who would attack Americans: we will find you and hold you accountable.”

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said, "Today’s convictions represent another important milestone in the Criminal Division’s ongoing effort to disrupt and dismantle ransomware groups, protect victims, and bring cybercriminals to justice.”

Between 2021 and 2023, Vasiliev, operating under the online aliases “Ghostrider,” “Free,” “Digitalocean90,” “Digitalocean99,” “Digitalwaters99,” and “Newwave110,” deployed LockBit against at least 12 victims, including businesses in New Jersey, Michigan, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Through these attacks, Vasiliev caused at least $500,000 in damage and losses to his victims, federal officials said.

Vasiliev pleaded guilty to a four-count information charging him with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse, intentional damage to a protected computer, transmission of a threat in relation to damaging a protected computer, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison.

Astamirov pleaded guilty to a two-count information charging him with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Six people in total have been charged by federal authorities in New Jersey for their roles in the LockBit cyber attacks.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. said, “Today’s plea shows our relentless and unwavering commitment to ensuring that cybercriminals are brought to justice for their actions. The FBI is proud of the international collaboration that led to these individuals being held accountable under the law for the damage their actions have caused.”

