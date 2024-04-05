PA Dad's Vasectomy Interrupted By Earthquake

Justin Allen, of Horsham, PA was mid-vasectomy when the room began rattling on Friday, April 5.

At the time, he thought it was just a train going by, but the doctor knew better and "put the tools down," The Guardian reports.

As most of us know, it was a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, NJ that Allen and the doctor both felt.

The procedure was resumed after the shaking stopped, and Allen told The Guardian: "Everything turned out great. I feel about as good as I possibly can as the numbing is starting to wear off."

Allen's wife, Bridget, later shared a video of Allen recovering at home.

