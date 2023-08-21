A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Overturned Truck On Snarls Traffic On Route 495

An overturned truck jammed traffic on NJ-495 in North Bergen Monday morning, Aug. 21.

An overturned truck on NJ-495 in North Bergen
An overturned truck on NJ-495 in North Bergen Photo Credit: NJ DOT
Sam Barron

Footage from the New Jersey Department of Transportation shows emergency response vehicles at Columbia Avenue.

Further details were not immediately released.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE