Overnight Deck Fire Ravages Wyckoff Home

Firefighters responding to a CO alarm found roaring flames and heavy smoke at the Lakeview Drive home near the Rambaut and Maple lakes at 3:40 a.m. June 23.

The destructive two-alarmer apparently ignited on a rear deck and extended to the 2½-story home.

It was declared under control in well under an hour, with no injuries reported.

Waldwick firefighters were among the mutual aid responders. A complete list wasn't supplied, however.

NOTE: To provide the names of any companies that provided mutual aid either at the scene or in coverage, please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK).

