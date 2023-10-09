Out-Of-Town Fentanyl Dealer Busted In Woodcliff Lake: Prosecutor

Raymundo E. Collado, 27, was carrying 120 glassine wax folds of fentanyl, as well as 23 vials and 10 small zip-locking bags of crack, when he was stopped in town last Tuesday, Oct. 3, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Collado remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 9, charged with selling drugs and having them for sale.

Collado had become the focus of an investigation by the prosecutor’s Narcotic Task Force with Woodcliff Lake police after he sold fentanyl in Woodcliff Lake the week before, Musella said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.