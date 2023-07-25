Out-Of-State Driver Caught Toting A Purple Handgun, Leonia Officer On Hot Streak

Officer Devon O’Donnell pulled the 2022 Toyota Camry over on Fort Lee Road around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, July 23, Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

Backup Sgt. Sihoon Chung, Officer Debbie Maldonado and Palisades Park Officer Theodore Christolias arrived within moments and the driver was taken into custody.

Jayme R. Benefield, 53, of Salem, Alabama, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of prohibited ammunition.

She was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

That makes three guns, three arrests, more than a pound of pot and some hollow-point bullets for O'Donnell in a span of only five days.

"Devon has been with us less than a year and is doing great work," the chief said.

