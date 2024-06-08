Fair 75°

Out-Of-Control Tesla Crashes At Ridgewood Intersection

A driver emerged with a minor injury after his Tesla plowed into a tree and several shrubs at a Ridgewood intersection.

The Tesla driver told Paramus police he'd swerved to avoid a slow-moving vehicle that had cut in front of him at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Manor Road on Friday, June 7.

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The 30-year-old driver reportedly told police he'd swerved to avoid a slow-moving vehicle that had cut in front of him at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Manor Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 7.

He was treated for a wrist injury that may have been caused by an airbag, responders said.

A flatbed tow truck removed the wreckage. 

Ridgewood police and village Fire Rescue members responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

