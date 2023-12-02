Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Orgies, Addiction: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Signs Copies Of New Tell-All Memoir In NJ

Mike Sorrentino's public unraveling and subsequent sobriety had "Jersey Shore" audiences captivated for years.

<p>Mike Sorrentino with Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D in front of the MTV "Jersey Shore" house.</p>

Mike Sorrentino with Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D in front of the MTV "Jersey Shore" house.

 Photo Credit: mikethesituation Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Now, eight years into sobriety with two kids and another on the way, the 41-year-old MTV "Jersey Shore" star is detailing some of the wildest years of his life in a new tell-all book:

"Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison." 

Big Daddy Sitch will be at signing copies at Bookends Book Store on Dec. 17, two days before his book hits the shelves. Click here for tickets.

Sorrentino's tell-all book details orgies The Situation had with his "Jersey Shore" co-stars, according to US Weekly, and dives into his years of drug abuse, rock bottom, and rehab.

In an exclusive interview about the book with "Entertainment Tonight," the Manalapan native says his fame was like "gasoline on a fire" when it came to his drug use.

He said he spent $500,000 on cocaine and oxycodone, and always had Percocet, Xanax, or Valium on him.

Sorrentino even smuggled drugs into Italy through a pair of shoes for Season 4 of the show. He says he ran out of pills, though, sending him into withdrawal — captured on the episode when he rams his head into a wall, Sorrentino said with Rachel Smith.

"I was always high," he said.

"Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison" is out Dec. 19. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE