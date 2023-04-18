Opponents In Paterson Shootout Captured After One Is Wounded: Authorities

Dhey Alcantara, 24, fired at Jesus Santana, 30, and missed at the intersection of Park Avenue and Carroll Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. April 8, authorities said.

Santana fired back and hit Alcantara multiple times, they said.

Alcantara was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Santana fled, as did Mariano Romero, 31, whom detectives said is seen on area surveillance footage picking up Alcantara’s gun after the shooting.

Paterson police nabbed Romero on April 11 near the same corner, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and New Jersey State Police Major Frederick P. Fife, the city police department’s temporary officer in charge.

Romero was charged with hindering an arrest.

Members of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Task Force captured Jesus Santana in the area of Monmouth Street and Walnut Avenue in Trenton the following day, Valdes and Fife said.

He was charged with aggravated assault

Alcantara was charged with attempted murder on Monday, April 17, they said.

All three are charged with weapons offenses, as well.

A Superior Court judge released Romero, with conditions, on Monday, six days after his arrest. Santana’s detention hearing is scheduled for this Wednesday, April 19, and Alcantara’s for this Friday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.