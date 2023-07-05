Opa! Gyro Project Officially Opens In North Jersey

The Gyro Project, a fast casual restaurant in Fort Lee, officially opened its doors on Wednesday, July 5, at 2151 Lemoine Ave. after months of anticipation.

The restaurant is the brainchild of George Tenedios, an Englewood Cliffs resident who recently opened fresh&co in Newark and Spiro Kokkosis, who owns several restaurants in New York and lives in Fort Lee.

Tenedios and Kokkosis have been friends for 25 years and are both second generation restauranteurs with Greek backgrounds. Kokkosis came up with the idea for the Gyro Project and Tenedios soon was attracted to the idea of serving Greek food in an elevated fast casual restaurant.

Patrons can expect Greek specialties like gyro platters, lamb chops, loukoumades (Greek donuts), and souvlaki. The Gyro Project will also have a marketplace attached, allowing people to buy Greek branded vinegar and olive oil.

