Online Fraudster Who Scammed Elderly Woman Out Of $30K Busted By Police In NJ

The woman said she responded to a Microsoft e-mail telling her to contact technical support, Nutley police said.

The scammer told her accounts had been jeopardized and walked her through a $30,000 withdrawal, police said. The woman visited several banks and handed the money to a person who came to her door on the evening of Monday, Feb. 26, police said.

A caller attempted to obtain an additional $15,000 on Tuesday, when police arrested Huihua Chen, officers said. Police are continuing to investigate accomplices, officers said.

Anyone that may have observed suspicious activity on Mapes Avenue Monday or Tuesday is asked to contact police 973-284-4940.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.